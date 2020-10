Former Packers Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81 Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Herb Adderley, who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. Herb Adderley, who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Herb Adderley, a Packers Hall of Fame Cornerback, Dies at 81 A defensive star in Green Bay — he ran back seven interceptions for touchdowns — he played on five championship teams under Vince Lombardi and one in Dallas.

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago





Tweets about this