You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE



Todd Fuhrman previews Week 3 match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers. Despite Aaron Rodgers & Aaron Jones strong showing against the Lions last week, Fuhrman tells Rachel.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:25 Published on September 25, 2020

Tweets about this