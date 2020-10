You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senate Debate Between Gory Gardner And John Hickenlooper Is Still On For Friday Night In Pueblo



Gardner is scheduled to debate his challenger John Hickenlooper on Friday night in Pueblo. Gardner has tested negative for COVID and tweeted that the debate is still on. "I look forward to seeing John.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:08 Published on October 2, 2020 Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



We'll be cooler tonight with lows in the mid-40s, though 30s well to the north where there could be a little patchy frost. A frost advisory has been issued for Langlade County. It'll be much cooler.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:23 Published on September 16, 2020 Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



We have a frontal boundary moving through today with a few clouds and maybe a stray shower or sprinkle. You'll notice those gusty winds again with highs in the mid-70s. Winds could gust over 40 mph. .. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:20 Published on September 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources 3 things to know before tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. 16, 2020 3 things to know before tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. 16, 2020

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this