Grant Enfinger wins NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Watch the complete highlight from Grant Enfinger's win at the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 from Martinsville.

