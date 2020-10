Sources: NBA fears up to $1B loss with Jan. start Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The NBA and NBPA are running short on time to agree on starting the season before Christmas, and the league fears a January start could cost it up to $1 billion in revenue losses next season and beyond, sources told ESPN. 👓 View full article

