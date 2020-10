The Wrestling News Network Is this the start of the bloodline storyline you've wanted to see? After Jey Uso qualified to be a member of Team… https://t.co/GK7JjFfMfF 2 minutes ago

marcos @coastymalone Jey was like “i understand, I’m with you” to Roman and whooped Daniel Bryan’s***after their qualify… https://t.co/LuRzack0NT 18 minutes ago

Kyndle Nance #RestInPowerChadwick 👑✊🏿🖤 Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso – Survivor Series Qualifying Match: #SmackDown, ... https://t.co/oP1jHDtBf5 via @YouTube 33 minutes ago

Labidchowdhury 🖤 #SmackDown #SurvivorSeries congratulations to jey for being the second spot for the men’s survivor series team for… https://t.co/Aw9reqRUv2 1 hour ago

Wrestling Observer Full #SmackDown results: Survivor Series qualifying match: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso https://t.co/XeS2z3tOFn https://t.co/F6oZybWkGo 1 hour ago

Ingram Wrestling News What an awesome ending Jey Uso has fallen in line and accepted Roman Reigns as head of the table and as tribal chie… https://t.co/6VzMM0DAdu 1 hour ago

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler and Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan will decide the first two members of Team SmackDown. https://t.co/X2Xw2mi8hf 1 hour ago