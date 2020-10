Universal Champion Roman Reigns reminds Jey Uso of his consequences Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns forced his cousin Jey Uso to say “I quit” to save his brother, Jimmy. Reigns made an appearance before Jey’s match with Daniel Bryan to remind him to fall in line before the night is over. Last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns forced his cousin Jey Uso to say “I quit” to save his brother, Jimmy. Reigns made an appearance before Jey’s match with Daniel Bryan to remind him to fall in line before the night is over. 👓 View full article