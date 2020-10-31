Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane confident DC will bounce back v MI

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
A hat-trick of losses might have jeopardised their play-off chances but Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane said the string of defeats doesn't make them a bad side and stressed on staying positive and playing as a unit in the upcoming matches. After a dominating show in the first phase, the Capitals suffered three straight...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like