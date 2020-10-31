IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane confident DC will bounce back v MI Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A hat-trick of losses might have jeopardised their play-off chances but Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane said the string of defeats doesn't make them a bad side and stressed on staying positive and playing as a unit in the upcoming matches. After a dominating show in the first phase, the Capitals suffered three straight... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

