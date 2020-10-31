Global  
 

Tuchel ´worried´ as France goes back into lockdown due to coronavirus

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 31 October 2020
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was “worried” after France went back into lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases. France headed into lockdown on Friday, when the country reported 49,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 545 deaths. Like sport around the world, Ligue 1 was suspended in March due to coronavirus, but the […]
Al Jazeera STUDIO
France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge 02:12

 The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.

