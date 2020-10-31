Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle becomes first to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Chris Gayle on Friday became the first batsman to get to 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket history when he smashed the seventh of his eight sixes during his belligerent 99 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.

"Oh 1,000 sixes! I do not know the record [of 1,000 sixes]. Still have to be hitting it well at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB [Video]

Return of Chris Gayle gave us so much energy: Murugan Ashwin after winning against RCB

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Gayle first to hit 1000 Twenty20 sixes

 Chris Gayle wrote his name into the history books on Friday when he became the first player to smash 1000 Twenty20 sixes.
The Age

IPL 2020: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle smashes 1000 T20 sixes

 One thing that fans enjoy in T20 cricket is the rain of sixes hit by some of the world's finest players and that's what Chirs Gayle has managed to do.
DNA

Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to slam 1000 T20 sixes
Indian Express


Tweets about this