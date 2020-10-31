IPL 2020: Chris Gayle becomes first to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Chris Gayle on Friday became the first batsman to get to 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket history when he smashed the seventh of his eight sixes during his belligerent 99 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.
"Oh 1,000 sixes! I do not know the record [of 1,000 sixes]. Still have to be hitting it well at...
