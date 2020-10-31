Global  
 

Sheffield United vs Man City LIVE commentary and team news: Pep Guardiola’s men look to shake off mixed start against winless Blades

Saturday, 31 October 2020
Man City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against struggling Sheffield United. Pep Guardiola’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at West Ham thanks to Phil Foden’s second-half equaliser last weekend. Meanwhile, Sheffield United are winless after six matches, but will be encouraged by their battling display […]
 Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on target in a one-sided contestat the Stade Velodrome that put City three points clear in Group C.

Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his team to try to win the ChampionsLeague. Guardiola said: "I will answer your question but I think I answer thisquestion 250 times since the first day I..

 Manchester City take on Marseille in the Champions League tonight as they look to build on their opening Group C win. City, who drew at West Ham on Saturday,...
