Sheffield United vs Man City LIVE commentary and team news: Pep Guardiola’s men look to shake off mixed start against winless Blades
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Man City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against struggling Sheffield United. Pep Guardiola’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at West Ham thanks to Phil Foden’s second-half equaliser last weekend. Meanwhile, Sheffield United are winless after six matches, but will be encouraged by their battling display […]
Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on target in a one-sided contestat the Stade Velodrome that put City three points clear in Group C.