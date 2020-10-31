|
Kyle Walker EXCLUSIVE: Man City and England defender leads calls for five-substitutes to end ‘mental’ strain on Premier League players
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker believes strong consideration should be given to reinstating the five-substitute rule in the Premier League. Top-flight clubs voted against continuing to permit the rule for the 2020/21 campaign in August, having brought in the temporary measure to protect player welfare when the season restarted after the coronavirus lockdown. The England […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this