Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Walker EXCLUSIVE: Man City and England defender leads calls for five-substitutes to end ‘mental’ strain on Premier League players

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker believes strong consideration should be given to reinstating the five-substitute rule in the Premier League. Top-flight clubs voted against continuing to permit the rule for the 2020/21 campaign in August, having brought in the temporary measure to protect player welfare when the season restarted after the coronavirus lockdown. The England […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City 01:26

 Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response [Video]

Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response

Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City [Video]

Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City

Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this