Premier League table doesn´t mean much yet – Mourinho
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho believes the Premier League table means little so early in the season despite Tottenham’s fine start to the campaign. Tottenham are sixth in the table – two points behind leaders Everton – ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Spurs have lost just one of their opening six league games and […]
