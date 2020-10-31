Premier League table doesn´t mean much yet – Mourinho

Global  
 

Jose Mourinho believes the Premier League table means little so early in the season despite Tottenham’s fine start to the campaign. Tottenham are sixth in the table – two points behind leaders Everton – ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Spurs have lost just one of their opening six league games and […]
