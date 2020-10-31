Global  
 

How ‘Junior Masterchef Australia’ judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen, and Jock Zonfrillo stepped up to the plate for season 3

Saturday, 31 October 2020
As we are well into the third season of ‘Junior Masterchef Australia’, new judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen, and Jock Zonfrillo talk about sustainability among the next generation of chefs and their ongoing friendships
