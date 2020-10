Welsh Government issue statement after rejecting Alun Wyn Jones' family request Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Wales captain Jones will become the most capped player in the history of rugby today but, due to lockdown restrictions, his family won't be there to witness it Wales captain Jones will become the most capped player in the history of rugby today but, due to lockdown restrictions, his family won't be there to witness it 👓 View full article