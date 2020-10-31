Global  
 

Why English football ‘didn’t do enough’ for late Manchester United and Three Lions legend Nobby Stiles – ‘A World Cup winner deserved better’

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020
The Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association have been accused of FAILING the late England and Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles. It was sadly announced on Friday that the 1966 World Cup winner has passed away at the age of 78. In a statement, the former midfielder’s family confirmed he had died after a long […]
Nobby Stiles: The England World Cup winner who once man-marked Eusebio out of the game and was as ‘gentle as anything’ off the field

 Tributes have flooded in for Nobby Stiles after the England World Cup winner died at the age of 78. The legendary former Manchester United midfielder was a vital...
