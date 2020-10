IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult shine as MI stroll to nine-wicket win over DC Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday strolled to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc on the DC batting lineup, restricting them to 110 for 9 wickets and Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 saw helped them overhaul the target with nearly six overs to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma



Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this