‘Trevor Lawrence could be medically cleared to play against Irish next Saturday,’ Bruce Feldman Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Bruce Feldman joins Big Noon Kickoff to give an update on Trevor Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test and discusses his possible return to the Clemson Tigers' offense. Bruce Feldman joins Big Noon Kickoff to give an update on Trevor Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test and discusses his possible return to the Clemson Tigers' offense. 👓 View full article

