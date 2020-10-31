Chelsea make it FOUR clean sheets in a row as Hakim Ziyech dazzles once again to down Burnley at Turf Moor
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Hakim Ziyech continued his brilliant start to life in England with a goal and an assist as Chelsea made it FOUR clean sheets in a row to down Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor. Ziyech, a £33million arrival from Ajax in the summer, looked sharp once again as Frank Lampard’s men breezed to victory against the […]
