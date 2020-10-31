Global  
 

Why Dave Allen is not fighting Christopher Lovejoy on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora undercard

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Dave Allen’s fight on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora undercard has been cancelled at the last minute. The ‘White Rhino’ was originally due to face Christian Hammer on the show, but Hammer tested positive for coronavirus and so was forced to withdraw. The hunt was then on for a replacement opponent with Allen’s former foe […]
