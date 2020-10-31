Global  
 

Marius Zaliukas: Former Hearts, Leeds and Rangers defender dies aged 36

Saturday, 31 October 2020
The Lithuanian Football Federation have announced that former Hearts, Leeds and Rangers defender Marius Zaliukas has died at the age of 36. Zaliukas captained Hearts to Scottish Cup final glory against Hibernian in 2012 during a six-year spell at Tynecastle and later had shorter spells at Elland Road and Ibrox. The news was announced during […]
