Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Barcelona: Griezmann salvages draw as Blaugrana disappoint again Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Antoine Griezmann salvaged a point for Barcelona as their struggles in LaLiga continued with a disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Visitors Barca, who had lost their prior two league matches, fell behind in the first half after a goalkeeping blunder by Neto allowed Luis Rioja to open the scoring. Alaves had Jota […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

