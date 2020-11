Sam Ehlinger, Texas reclaim lead with TD pass on 4th & 7, Longhorns pull ahead of Cowboys, 33-31 Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys RB LD Brown fumbled and the Texas Longhorns took full advantage. Following the fumble, Texas and Sam Ehlinger converted multiple 4th downs and threw a touchdown pass to give Texas a 33-31 lead late in the 4th quarter.