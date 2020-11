Ex-NFL star scores TKO win in latest UFC bout Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Controversial ex-NFL star Greg Hardy continues to find success in MMA, finishing Maurice Greene in the second round of their UFC on ESPN+ 39 bout.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WybunburyDelves What a great way to end our half term Wybunbury Delves. You all ROCK! The scores are in from our latest House Battl… https://t.co/zNJHRGDlB3 5 days ago المجدُ أهلي🇸🇦 RT @Adeltayeb: EXCLUSIVE : Al-Fayha intensify negotiations with giants Al-Ahli for star man Samuel Owusu - Ghana Latest Football News, Live… 1 week ago