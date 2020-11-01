Tylan Wallace GOES OFF for 11 catches, 187 yards, two touchdowns in loss vs. Texas
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys star wide receiver Tylan Wallace go off for 11 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns against Texas. 10 of Wallace's 11 catches went for 10 or more yards. However, his Cowboys fell to the Texas Longhorns, 41-34 in overtime.
The Michigan State Spartans left Ann Arbor with an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines behind strong games from quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, while White had 8 catches for 196 receiving yards and one touchdown.