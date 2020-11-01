Global  
 

Tylan Wallace GOES OFF for 11 catches, 187 yards, two touchdowns in loss vs. Texas

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Tylan Wallace GOES OFF for 11 catches, 187 yards, two touchdowns in loss vs. TexasWatch Oklahoma State Cowboys star wide receiver Tylan Wallace go off for 11 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns against Texas. 10 of Wallace's 11 catches went for 10 or more yards. However, his Cowboys fell to the Texas Longhorns, 41-34 in overtime.
