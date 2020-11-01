Koeman worried about Barcelona after equal worst LaLiga start Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman admitted he is worried about the stuttering club following their equal worst LaLiga start. Barca equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the Spanish competition reverted to three points for a win following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Deportivo Alaves. Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Luis Rioja’s […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Koeman's dream start, Messi smiling again'



LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Barcelona's 4-0 home win over Villarreal gave Ronald Koeman a 'dream start' in his first game in charge as Lionel Messi scored in their opening.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:47 Published on September 28, 2020

Tweets about this Michael RT @sportstarweb: Following the resignation of the Barcelona board led by Josep Maria #Bartomeu, head coach Ronald #Koeman does not think h… 1 day ago Sportstar Following the resignation of the Barcelona board led by Josep Maria #Bartomeu, head coach Ronald #Koeman does not t… https://t.co/LM6ghqer6p 1 day ago FirstSportz India Koeman not worried about losing his job. #koeman #FCBarcelona #Barcelona https://t.co/wKKr99Q90M 2 days ago . Some cules stil doesn't want pochettino over koeman just because he disrespect Barcelona in an interview by saying… https://t.co/heb7HbgPq2 1 week ago

