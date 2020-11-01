|
Koeman worried about Barcelona after equal worst LaLiga start
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman admitted he is worried about the stuttering club following their equal worst LaLiga start. Barca equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the Spanish competition reverted to three points for a win following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Deportivo Alaves. Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Luis Rioja’s […]
