|
|
|
The biggest plays from Week 9 college football
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A kickoff return for a touchdown, four spectacular catches and an interception with a lateral are among the best college football plays from Week 9
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More!
Tune in to Press Pass with sports experts Darien Harries, Graham Couch and Jack Ebling as they break down week 8 of College Football, a week 6 win for the Lions, MLB playoffs, MSU basketball and more.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:22Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|