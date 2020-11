Justin Fields tosses four touchdowns in No. 3 Ohio State’s 38-25 win over No.18 Penn State Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields carved up the Penn State Nittany Lions' secondary on Saturday night, throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. His Buckeyes won rather easily, 38-25.