DeVonta Smith catches four touchdown passes, ties Amari Cooper for most in Alabama history

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
DeVonta Smith catches four touchdown passes, ties Amari Cooper for most in Alabama historyNo. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide WR DeVonta Smith had one of the best games of his career Saturday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Smith caught 11 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 blowout win. In the game, Smith tied Amari Cooper for most receiving touchdowns in Alabama history with 31.
