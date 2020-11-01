|
|
|
Mixed predictions vs Southampton as Villa fans send Premier League demand
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The latest Aston Villa news as Dean Smith's men prepare to take on Southampton in the Premier League.
|
|
|
|
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
|
FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand
A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
|