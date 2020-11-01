Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No. 24 Oklahoma shows no mercy in 62-28 drubbing of Texas Tech

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
No. 24 Oklahoma shows no mercy in 62-28 drubbing of Texas TechThe Oklahoma Sooners ran away with their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders almost before it even got started in a dominant 62-28 win on Saturday night. Spencer Rattler threw for two touchdowns and running back Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone three times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 forced to find ICU bed in Texas as hospitalizations spike [Video]

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 forced to find ICU bed in Texas as hospitalizations spike

An Oklahoma family is being forced to consider treatment for COVID-19 in Texas after one of the state’s top doctors says open COVID-19 ICU hospital beds in Oklahoma are rare.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:50Published
A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff [Video]

A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff

A COVID-19 Version Of The Sooner-Longhorn Faceoff

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published