No. 24 Oklahoma shows no mercy in 62-28 drubbing of Texas Tech
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Oklahoma Sooners ran away with their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders almost before it even got started in a dominant 62-28 win on Saturday night. Spencer Rattler threw for two touchdowns and running back Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone three times.
