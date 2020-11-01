Deontay Wilder claims his water was ‘spiked’ before Tyson Fury rematch and accuses former trainer Mark Breland of being part of ‘plot’ to dethrone him Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Deontay Wilder has now added to his remarkable claims about a conspiracy which he believes caused his defeat to Tyson Fury back in February. On Saturday night, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ spoke out for the first time in months by posting a video and statement on social media. In the video, Wilder claimed Fury tampered with his […] 👓 View full article

