|
|
|
D.J. U and Clemson soar, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan stumble, plus more from Week 9
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Tigers' backup QB led a Trevor Lawrence-less Tigers team to a comeback win on a Saturday that also saw Texas hang on for an upset and Michigan fall to a rival.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Izzo Speaks About Schedule and More
In a press conference Thursday, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he hopes to have MSU's schedule by late next week.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 42:51Published
|
College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More!
Tune in to Press Pass with sports experts Darien Harries, Graham Couch and Jack Ebling as they break down week 8 of College Football, a week 6 win for the Lions, MLB playoffs, MSU basketball and more.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:22Published
|
Tweets about this
|