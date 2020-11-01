D.J. U and Clemson soar, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan stumble, plus more from Week 9

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Izzo Speaks About Schedule and More



In a press conference Thursday, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he hopes to have MSU's schedule by late next week. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 42:51 Published 2 days ago College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More!



Tune in to Press Pass with sports experts Darien Harries, Graham Couch and Jack Ebling as they break down week 8 of College Football, a week 6 win for the Lions, MLB playoffs, MSU basketball and more. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:22 Published 2 weeks ago College Football, NFL Week 5, Game 6 of the NBA Finals and More!



Tune in to Press Pass this week as DeShaun Tate , Tom Crawford and Jack Ebling break down week 6 of College Football, NFL week 5 results, Game 6 of the NBA finals, and more! Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this