Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

The Sport Review Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to continue their fine start to the new Premier League season by claiming a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Monday night at Elland Road. The Whites have been in great form since securing their promotion back to the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men having taken 10 points […]
