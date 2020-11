Liverpool eye Ajax defender Perr Schuurs Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Liverpool are interested in signing Perr Schuurs from Ajax in the January transfer window, according to The Mirror. It has been reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff were impressed by the young central defender’s performance against them in the Champions League this season. The 20-year-old central defender was on trial at […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this