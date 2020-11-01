|
Man United vs Arsenal had brawls, Keane vs Vieira, pizza fights and a rivalry between Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger that defined the Premier League
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
It used to be the highlight of the Premier League calendar, not a mid-table scrap but that’s what Manchester United vs Arsenal now is – on paper at least. The once bitter enemies find themselves in the bottom half of the table when at one stage it was a battle between first and second. Neutrals […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this