Man United vs Arsenal had brawls, Keane vs Vieira, pizza fights and a rivalry between Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger that defined the Premier League

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
It used to be the highlight of the Premier League calendar, not a mid-table scrap but that’s what Manchester United vs Arsenal now is – on paper at least. The once bitter enemies find themselves in the bottom half of the table when at one stage it was a battle between first and second. Neutrals […]
