Justin Langer's revelation upsets Cricket Australia: Report

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Cricket Australia was left surprised after the Australia men's team coach Justin Langer mentioned the name of Adam Goodes, a former Australian rules football player, to the media as one of the people the cricket board and team management may consult over possible ways of denouncing racism through on-field messages during India's...
