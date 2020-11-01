IPL 2020: Terrible feeling to lose three in a row, says AB de Villiers

Global  
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) road to the playoff has become more difficult after they tasted defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday and batsman AB de Villiers feels that it is a terrible feeling to lose three games on the trot.

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26...
 After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's...

