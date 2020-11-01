Global  
 

Conor McGregor praises Gervonta Davis’ ‘vicious’ uppercut in Leo Santa Cruz fight as he recalls Floyd Mayweather bout

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Gervonta flattened Leo Santa Cruz in Texas on Saturday night and the finish grabbed Conor McGregor’s attention. The Floyd Mayweather protege was tasked with the toughest test of his career so far in his pay-per-view debut and landed a stunning left uppercut which knocked Santa Cruz out cold. Sooo…. KO Of The Year?#DavisSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/I4R0hYciHL — Premier […]
