IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharma's injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury during MI's IPL match against Kings Xi Punjab, which also prompted the national selection...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH 02:52

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result...

