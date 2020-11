You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The search for Harry Kane's back up



Speaking on The Football Show, Tom Huddlestone and Danny Higginbotham talk about the difficulty of Tottenham's search for a striker who would be a back up for Harry Kane. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this Hotspurs News Alerts LATEST: Liverpool fans fume at Danny Murphy stance over Mo Salah & Harry Kane incidents #THFC https://t.co/gxefXm7swa 30 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Liverpool fans fume at Danny Murphy’s stance over Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane incidents | #LFC #COYS #WHUFC https://t.co/ztrglYAba7 40 minutes ago