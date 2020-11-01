Indian Premier League 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game ever in yellow? Chennai Super Kings skipper responds
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday put rest to speculations that the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his last appearance in the lucrative T20 tournament.
Chennai Super Kings all set to clash with Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on November 01. CSK are the bottom-placed team in IPL points table. Meanwhile, KXIP is on the fifth position in the points table. KXIP have the last chance to make it to playoffs.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on October 29. CSK team left their hotel for stadium in Dubai. The match will be played at Dubai International..