Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian Premier League 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game ever in yellow? Chennai Super Kings skipper responds

Zee News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday put rest to speculations that the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his last appearance in the lucrative T20 tournament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP

IPL 2020: 'Men in Yellow' to clash with KXIP 01:27

 Chennai Super Kings all set to clash with Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on November 01. CSK are the bottom-placed team in IPL points table. Meanwhile, KXIP is on the fifth position in the points table. KXIP have the last chance to make it to playoffs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020: CSK to lock horns with KKR in Dubai [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK to lock horns with KKR in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on October 29. CSK team left their hotel for stadium in Dubai. The match will be played at Dubai International..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'Fairytale continues': Varun Chakravarthy takes tips from MS Dhoni post Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders tie

 Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed MS Dhoni during Kolkata Knight Riders' crushing six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last...
Zee News

IPL 2020: RCB want winning run to continue

 Their house in complete disarray after eight defeats from 11 outings, Chennai Super Kings will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of...
Mid-Day

IPL 2020: Can't fault any of our bowlers: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he couldn't fault any of his bowlers for their performance against Chennai Super Kings...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this