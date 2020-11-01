|
|
|
Aston Villa team for Southampton - Traore comes in for Trezeguet
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Aston Villa v Southampton - Here are today's teams with the encounter kicking off at 12pm.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
|
Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa
The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:50Published
|
Tweets about this
|