Aston Villa team for Southampton - Traore comes in for Trezeguet

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in..

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well



Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published on September 25, 2020