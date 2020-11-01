Global  
 

Conor McGregor tells Anderson Silva to keep fighting but Dana White angry at letting him fight in UFC against Uriah Hall

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Anderson Silva won’t compete in the UFC again, but Conor McGregor still thinks there is a place in mixed martial arts for the legend. Silva, 45, ended his illustrious career in the octagon with a third straight loss, this time to Uriah Hall in Las Vegas following defeats to Jarod Cannonier and Israel Adesanya. Sad […]
