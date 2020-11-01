Conor McGregor tells Anderson Silva to keep fighting but Dana White angry at letting him fight in UFC against Uriah Hall
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Anderson Silva won’t compete in the UFC again, but Conor McGregor still thinks there is a place in mixed martial arts for the legend. Silva, 45, ended his illustrious career in the octagon with a third straight loss, this time to Uriah Hall in Las Vegas following defeats to Jarod Cannonier and Israel Adesanya. Sad […]
Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published