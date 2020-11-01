Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Ward-Prowse breaks Matt Le Tissier’s stunning Premier League record with free-kick double

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Has James Ward-Prowse had a better half of football in his life? The Southampton captain has scored twice, provided an assist and in the process has broken a stunning Premier League record that club legend Matt Le Tissier had. Before we get into that, credit must be given to Ward-Prowse for setting up Jannik Vestergaard […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this