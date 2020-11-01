|
|
|
Thomas Partey’s manic deadline day including lying to chef and Covid-19 test
Sunday, 1 November 2020
Arsenal summer signing Thomas Partey joined from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day for £45m and Mikel Arteta’s midfielder has opened up on the chaotic 24 hours he experienced
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Partey: How deadline day move happened 01:09
New Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey reveals how his £45m move to north London from Atletico Madrid happened on transfer deadline day.
|
