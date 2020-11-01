Thomas Partey’s manic deadline day including lying to chef and Covid-19 test

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw'



Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:56 Published on October 6, 2020 Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up



Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published on October 5, 2020 Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move



The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on October 5, 2020

Tweets about this