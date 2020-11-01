Jordan Pickford dropped by Carlo Ancelotti for Everton vs Newcastle as Robin Olsen makes Premier League debut

Global  
 

Robin Olsen will make his Premier League debut for Everton, as Jordan Pickford has been benched. Carlo Ancelotti, though, insists he is simply giving his no.1 goalkeeper a rest. “No technical reason,” he explained ahead of the match against Newcastle, adding it was a good opportunity to give his summer signing some much needed minutes […]
