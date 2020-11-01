|
Jordan Pickford dropped by Carlo Ancelotti for Everton vs Newcastle as Robin Olsen makes Premier League debut
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Robin Olsen will make his Premier League debut for Everton, as Jordan Pickford has been benched. Carlo Ancelotti, though, insists he is simply giving his no.1 goalkeeper a rest. “No technical reason,” he explained ahead of the match against Newcastle, adding it was a good opportunity to give his summer signing some much needed minutes […]
