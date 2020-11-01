Global  
 

Dillian Whyte slams Dereck Chisora’s corner after Oleksandr Usyk defeat – ‘He needs proper boxing coaches’

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Dillian Whyte claims Dereck Chisora must ditch his team and employ ‘proper boxing coaches’ following his unanimous defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley on Saturday night. The fight at the SSE Arena began positively for 36-year-old Chisora as he came forward hurling big shots and gave Usyk plenty to think about. Chisora was […]
