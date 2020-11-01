Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes watched Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira tunnel fight – Manchester United legend blames Gary Neville for clash with ex-Arsenal captain

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes says he watched Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira’s iconic tunnel fight in the build up to the rival’s meeting on Sunday. In 2005, Keane didn’t take too kindly to something that was said to former teammate Gary Neville by the Arsenal skipper before the two sides – then the dominant Premier League teams […]
