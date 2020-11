Marc Walker RT @SaintsMarching_: 📊 NEW | @EFranzo17 provides the Southampton Player Ratings after their 4-3 win over Villa. A 10/10 for one of the key… 21 minutes ago

Saints Marching 📊 NEW | @EFranzo17 provides the Southampton Player Ratings after their 4-3 win over Villa. A 10/10 for one of the k… https://t.co/CTwwGUjiNO 25 minutes ago

Gilbs Wife 🦁 RT @PreeceObserver: Here's my player ratings as something doesn't feel right with McGinn & Barkley in midfield. Watkins didn't get a sniff… 59 minutes ago

Football News 24 Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton: Player Ratings as James Ward-Prowse Birthday Masterclass Seals Win https://t.co/qOEkgFiW4z 1 hour ago

Ashley Preece Here's my player ratings as something doesn't feel right with McGinn & Barkley in midfield. Watkins didn't get a sn… https://t.co/fBBgPydxZt 1 hour ago

Ashley Preece RT @AVFC_News: 'Mental' - Aston Villa player ratings as Jack Grealish makes it respectable against clinical Southampton | @PreeceObserver #… 1 hour ago

Aston Villa News 'Mental' - Aston Villa player ratings as Jack Grealish makes it respectable against clinical Southampton |… https://t.co/xaGfusUGcO 1 hour ago